Jurgen Klopp compared Liverpool’s enthralling draw with Manchester City to a “boxing match” as Pep Guardiola praised his opposing number for raising his own level - all ahead of another meeting next weekend.

City were twice pegged back by Liverpool as the two Premier League title contenders shared the spoils at the Etihad on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected effort opened the scoring, and though Diogo Jota quickly replied, City were ahead at the break thanks to Gabriel Jesus.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s second equaliser within the first minute of the second half, and with the match ending 2-2, City stay just one point above their rivals with seven games remaining

"I think we can describe it as a boxing fight, both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock. I liked a lot of things. I thought we were closer than ever,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

"The second half start was much better. City really tried obviously things like balls in behind. It makes sense when you have these smart runs. In moments when we tried to breathe a little bit another one comes. It was a great game and the result, we have to live with and can live with.

"We could do better but in a lot of moments we did really well. The intensity of the game is crazy. It was good fun, I liked it."

Asked about the boxing analogy, Guardiola added: "Quite similar. He likes that. He likes his punching games.

"I think it is a good advert for the Premier League. It was a fantastic game and both teams tried to win. Liverpool is a joy to watch, I know the threats they have and how good they are. I think we performed really well and I'm so proud of my team.

"Now both teams know [there are] seven games left, you have to win or it will all be over."

Pep: We’re not friends but Klopp makes me better

Guardiola continued the friendly toing and froing with Klopp after the match, and having shared a handshake packed with gusto, the City boss then said he is ready to go again when meeting Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

"I don't know if Jurgen respects me but Jurgen has to know I respect him a lot,” Guardiola said. “He has made me a better manager. His team is always there, they are always aggressive. We are not friends, we never see each other, I have his number but I don't call him. I have respect for him, but he knows next Saturday [in the FA Cup semi-final] I am going to try and beat him."

Guardiola jokingly added to NBC Sport: “They are so annoying, honestly.

“We had the feeling that if we lost, we weren’t going to win [the title] … I had the feeling that we left them alive [in the first half] but winning or losing, there’s still seven games left. We have to win them all to reach our goals.”

