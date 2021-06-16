Atletico Madrid have rejected an opening offer from Manchester United for England right back Kieran Trippier according to reports.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the Old Trafford club have been unsuccessful in their first attempt to lure Trippier back to the Premier League after two years in Spain with Atleti.

The La Liga winners reportedly want a transfer fee of around €40m for Trippier despite the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract. Reports have also surfaced that the right back would favour a return to England.

Premier League Expert View: Will Coman swap Bayern Munich for the Premier League? 4 HOURS AGO

Romano also reports that Tom Heaton completed his Manchester United medical on Wednesday and will sign for the club on a two-year contract as a free agent after leaving Aston Villa.

Trippier made the move to Atletico Madrid two years ago, finding form again after stagnating in his final season at Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a more attack-minded option on the right side of his defence for next season and sees Trippier, whose family are reportedly Manchester United fans, as the ideal addition.

Transfers How will Jadon Sancho fit in at Manchester United if he leaves Borussia Dortmund? YESTERDAY AT 10:53