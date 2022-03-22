Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his World Cup medal was stolen during a robbery that happened while his nanny and children were at home.

Pogba was not used in a Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid last week, and while United were beaten, the more pressing matter was that the 29-year-old midfielder’s children were at risk.

Speaking to French newspaper Le Figaro about the events, he recounted what had been taken, and how he had discovered what had happened.

“I am OK, my family too,” said Pogba, who is with France for friendly matches against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

“I had quite a surprising week, with the Champions’ League match where I learned that I am not going to play and, when I went home, I discovered that my home was robbed following the entry of three people who stole my safe.

"There was my mother’s jewellery in there, my World Cup medal…

“What scared me the most, is that my two children were at home with the nanny during the incident. She heard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys (aged one and two) in a room. For several days after, she was in shock. The most important thing is that my children are doing fine."

Pogba, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, is out of contract with United at the end of the season and will reportedly wait until the summer to consider his next move.

While United have offered him a new contract, he is yet to agree to remain with the club, and the robbery is unlikely to make him keener to stay in Manchester.

