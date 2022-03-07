Resentment rife at Man Utd

A punchy opening from Manchester Evening News claims “resentment remains rife” in the Manchester United dressing room as fringe players continue to question the team selection, an issue that was present under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and remains so with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge. Marcus Rashford is considering his future , Eric Bailly is frustrated by the continued presence of captain Harry Maguire in the side, while one player has described a team-mate as a ‘teacher’s pet’ over their constant selection as the fallout continues following the defeat to Manchester City

Paper Round’s view: There’s an assumption this teacher’s pet jibe could be aimed at Maguire from Bailly, or perhaps Diogo Dalot regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Maybe even Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes, but that is one of the more far-fetched guesses. Either way, speculation is as rife as the resentment – all is not well at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo flight surprises team-mates

Cristiano Ronaldo only complained of an injury after learning he had been dropped to the bench for the City match, and then flew to Portugal instead of staying to watch the match – The Sun reports . Rangnick stressed he knew of Ronaldo’s injury on Friday, but the United forward is said to have been stunned by the decision to make him an impact sub in the derby. Ronaldo believed he could have started, and he is now back in Portugal – having surprised his team-mates by shunning the derby to fly home – with a view to speeding up his recovery from the reported hip flexor injury. The Sun also reports Ronaldo's future is in "serious doubt".

Paper Round’s view: Gary Neville describing it as a “shower” just about sums it up, and it would appear there is some substance to the doubts that something does not quite add up with Ronaldo’s injury. The decision to head off to Portugal can’t have gone down well either.

Sixteen face uncertain Man Utd future

The Sun claim up to 16 players could leave United in the summer. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are set to leave on a free at the end of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo could depart if they fail to reach the Champions League, Marcus Rashford is considering his future, Mason Greenwood has been suspended indefinitely, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones could seal permanent moves away in the summer, Dean Henderson wants first-team football, one of Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka could go, while Brandon Williams, Andreas Pereira, Facundo Pellistri and Tahith Chong may leave as well.

Rangnick ‘cannot blame anyone for not trying’ after United suffer derby loss to City

Paper Round’s view: If you’re counting, that’s 17 players – but the report states it’s one of Dalot or Wan-Bissaka. Many clubs face similar conundrums, but few will have as many uncertainties as United at a time when a new manager should be coming in to try and stabilise the club. The more they offload, the cleaner the slate, but they will have to strike the right balance.

Stamford Bridge putting off Chelsea bidders

The prospect of a Stamford Bridge refurb costing more than £1bn is putting off potential Chelsea buyers, the Telegraph reports . With owner Roman Abramovich selling up and looking for around £3bn with a March 15 deadline to hear offers, the Russian could see two groups back out if they deem Stamford Bridge too costly an issue. Up to 10 parties are interested, but some are baulking at the idea of trying to renovate the 41,837-capacity stadium, which is far smaller than other London stadia including Arsenal’s and Tottenham’s grounds, while Abramovich struggled for planning permission during his reign.

Paper Round’s view: If a few are put off then that could be of help to Abramovich and more specially the Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale for Chelsea’s owner. If some groups or potential bidders are against the effort it would take to renovate Stamford Bridge, then perhaps they are not the “stewards” that Abramovich is seeking to replace him.

