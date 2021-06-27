Manchester United have registered their interest in Eduardo Camavinga and are set to meet the French teenager’s representatives next week, according to reports.

RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi claims the Premier League club see Camavinga, whose current contract at Rennes expires in the summer of 2022, as a potential target.

Camavinga has been strongly linked with a number of elite level clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, with the player himself believed to be keen on a move to the former.

Transfers Man Utd need to pay £60m for Varane - Paper Round 15/05/2021 AT 23:29

Bouhafsi reports Manchester United are scheduled to meet the midfielder's representatives next week in an attempt to convince the 18-year-old to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Since breaking into the Rennes first team as a 16-year-old, Camavinga has caught the eye in Ligue 1, making his senior international debut for France in September 2020.

OUR VIEW

There could be a real opportunity for Manchester United here. Camavinga is considered one of the best young midfielders in the game and if he is available this summer, the Old Trafford club would be foolish not to make a move.

What’s more, Camavinga is precisely the sort of midfielder Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs. The 18-year-old isn’t a defensive midfielder, but does cover a lot of ground in front of the back four.

Camavinga is also capable of sparking attacks from deep with the ball at his feet. He would undoubtedly strengthen Solskjaer’s side.

Transfers Man Utd and Real Madrid to battle for Camavinga - Paper Round 15/04/2021 AT 21:35