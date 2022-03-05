Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool side’s ‘big heart’ for their 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday evening.

While they were not at their best they were able to take all three points as they denied David Moyes his first Premier League win at Anfield for yet another season, when Sadio Mane grabbed the only goal of the game in the 27th minute.

Speaking after the win, which took them within three points of league leaders Manchester City, Klopp acknowledged the victory came more from their desire than from overwhelming superiority.

"We could have done better. We did pretty well first half, but in the second half if you are not better, you need quick legs, big heart and passion and that's what we needed to get the result," Klopp said to the BBC.

"In the end it was open, we needed a bit of luck, but you cannot win as many games in a row as we have without a bit of luck."

Klopp picked out new signing Luis Diaz, who again impressed with his contribution.

"He is a top player - a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him," explained Klopp. "There is not a lot of coaching necessary. Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team."

