Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was relieved with a 3-0 win over Leeds United after a difficult month.

The German’s side had lost five consecutive matches and they were beset by off-the-pitch problems and distractions.

Billionaire owner Roman Abramovich had put the club up for sale after being hit by sanctions from the British government, and while a proposed sale to Todd Boehly’s consortium appears close to going through, Tuchel had complained that it had taken his players’ eyes off the task in hand.

That was compounded by the inability to offer players new contracts, which means Antonio Rudiger is set to leave for Real Madrid and he may be joined by other players leaving on a free.

With a third place finish in doubt in the Premier League, a win over Leeds - who now look likely to be relegated - was a huge filip.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager said: "We needed a performance like that. We deserved to win. That's the best message. We were excellent right from the start and kept our focus and high intensity.

"We cleared the air after the late equaliser against Wolves. We knew what was waiting. We had a lot of reason to trust ourselves. The players delivered. Full credit to them.

"We arrive [to the FA Cup final] with a clear mindset because we did what we needed to do this week. Good news."

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend.

