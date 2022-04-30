Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was feeling the pressure in the title run-in.

City are out of the running for the FA Cup but remain at the top of the Premier League after their 4-0 win over Leeds United, leapfrogging Liverpool who beat Newcastle United in a tough early kick-off.

The current league champions are also 4-3 up after the first leg of their Champions League title against Real Madrid, and face a potentially difficult second leg in Spain.

City now need four wins to secure the title, but the Spaniard told Sky Sports that the game against Leeds had been tough, and he was feeling plenty of pressure.

"We knew coming here the way they play, we suffered a lot in the first half. But in the end we had control and could have scored more. An incredible result for us,” he said.

"They are so fast up front. Today was so important to make our chances to be champions again.

"We defended well and sometimes these type of games, set-pieces become so important. With Nathan Ake on the pitch, we are so strong.

"What a game [Aymeric] Laporte played, he is doing an incredible season. We have five games to go, potentially six until the end of the season.

"I prefer to feel less pressure than I am feeling. It is a long season and this is the last effort."

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admitted it had been a gruelling game, saying: "It was a huge test. Leeds started with a lot of intensity. They made our lives difficult.

"The first goal helped us a lot. They were more than in the game in the first half. After the second one we could move the ball better and create chances.

"The key is to not panic in these situations. I’m not the quickest but I was able to get back and make the block. Defensively we were able to block a lot of shots today. Not conceding today was important. The next game in Madrid will be crucial.

"It’s always as tough as you make it for yourself. We have to manage these situations. Sometimes they’ll play first. Sometimes we’ll play first. The responsibility is always there to win all the games. Every game is a final now."

