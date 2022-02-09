Pep Guardiola declared himself ‘very satisfied’ as Manchester City moved 12 points clear at the top after a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

Riyad Mahrez - praised by the City boss at the weekend for his nerveless penalty taking - added another from the spot just before half-time to set City on their way.

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne made it two on 69 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola praised Brentford’s commitment but said patience benefitted his side.

"They are so difficult to attack. Aggressive, high pressing, we build up they drop and defend so deep. Be patient, make no mistakes and in the end we got the result,” he told BT Sport.

"Very satisfied with the performance. We conceded one shot, a few corners and were patient. Difficult when they defend deep with 10 players in their 18-yard box."

Although 12 points clear, the Spaniard acknowledged that Liverpool have two games in hand, saying: "Liverpool have two games to play then we see the gap - 14 games to play, many points to play for and more tough games like today.

"Everyone is tough competition, but it is impressive at this stage to have 60 points - we have done incredibly well so far."

