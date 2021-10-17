Manchester City's Cole Palmer hit a hat-trick for the club´s under-23 side just hours after appearing as a substitute for the first team.

The 19-year-old appeared as a stoppage-time substitute in Manchester City´s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad, before hopping over to the Manchester City Academy Stadium for the Elite Development Squad's 5-0 win over Leicester City.

Premier League Bernardo 'out of this world' for Manchester City, says Guardiola 15 HOURS AGO

Palmer was named in the starting line-up for the 7:30pm kick-off and showed no signs of fatigue after scoring twice in the first 45 minutes before netting again in the second half.

Palmer was making just his second ever Premier League appearance, having appeared as a late substitute for Ilkay Gundogan in City´s 5-0 win over Norwich this season.

He made his debut for the club in a 3-0 away win over Burnley in the fourth round of the EFL Cup last season. He scored his first goal for the first team in September in the club's 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe in the EFL Cup.

The 6ft 3in forward can operate as both an attacking midfielder and as a striker, and has already scored two goals in three games at England under-21 level.

Premier League 'Liverpool is greater than this' - Man City claim fan spat at member of staff 04/10/2021 AT 08:11