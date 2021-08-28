Arsenal’s miserable start to the 2021-22 Premier League continued as they were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

The hosts scored twice in the first 12 minutes as Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres took advantage of non-existent defending from Arsenal. A red card for Granit Xhaka then reduced the Gunners to ten men before Gabriel Jesus tapped home the third just before half-time.

Rodri passed in a fourth from the edge of the area early in the second half. Despite a monopoly of possession for City thereafter, they could only add one further goal via a glancing header from Torres.

Champions League City vs PSG, Manchester United vs Villarreal: Champions League dates confirmed 19 HOURS AGO

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Ferran Torres of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

The defeat was Arsenal’s third in a row in the Premier League this season, and they have yet to register a goal.

TALKING POINT

Will Manchester City sign a new striker? On the face of it, a team that racks up back-to-back 5-0 wins in the Premier League wouldn’t seem in desperate need of another forward. After failing to land Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo this week, manager Pep Guardiola has intimated that he’s happy with his lot regardless.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Ferran Torres of Manchester City celebrates with teammates Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, and Jack Grealish after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Image credit: Getty Images

Yet it’s the Wednesday night lights of the Champions League rather than the Saturday afternoon strolls in the Champions League that are driving this demand; with four days to go in the transfer window this wild summer of speculation, volte-faces and signings might not be done yet.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

It was a superb team performance from City that had numerous candidates for man of the match. Gundogan started the rout and then orchestrated the rest of it, with his simple but incisive passing opening Arsenal up at will.

Ilkay Gündogan celebrates - Manchester City vs. FC Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 7; Gundogan 8, Rodri 7, Silva 7; Jesus 7, Torres 7, Grealish 8

SUBS: Zinchenko 7, Sterling 7, Mahrez 7

Arsenal (3-4-3): Leno 7; Chambers 5, Holding 6, Kolasinac 5; Cedric 5, Odegaard 5, Xhaka 4, Tierney 6; Saka 6, Aubameyang 5, Smith Rowe 6

SUBS: Elneny 6, Lacazette 6, Maitland-Niles 6

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! Manchester City 1 (Gundogan 7) Arsenal 0 City sweep forwards, and work the ball to Jesus on the right. He loops what looks like a harmless cross to the back post, but Chambers misjudges it, misses the ball and Gundogan sneaks in to head the ball through the flapping hand of Leno and into the net. That was so simple.

12’ GOAL! Manchester City 2 (Torres 12) Arsenal 0 Another horror show for Arsenal. City work a short free kick to Silva in the inside right channel. He whips a low inswinger into the box; it's a poor ball but Cedric shanks it through to the edge of the six yard box where Torres this time arrives unmarked at the back post to tuck the ball away.

36’ RED CARD! Xhaka flies in two-footed on Cancelo. You simply cannot do that; it's an instant dismissal and one of Arsenal's most experienced players has landed them in serious bother here.

43’ GOAL! Manchester City 3 (Jesus 43) Arsenal 0 It's three! This could be some kind of hiding. City break forward with Grealish on the left. He backs Chambers up into the area on the left, and then goes past him; from there, he cuts the ball back to Jesus, taking Leno out of the game. From six yards out Jesus calmly controls it and prods the ball in to an empty net.

53’ GOAL! Manchester City 4 (Rodri 53) Arsenal 0 It's four, and this one's a beauty. City toy with Arsenal on the edge of the area, popping short passes around and finding Torres inside the area. Torres lays it off to Rodri, who places the ball into the bottom corner with a first time shot. That's a gorgeous goal.

84’ GOAL! Manchester City 5 (Torres 84) Arsenal 0 What kept you? City finally add another. Mahrez has looked lively since he came on, and he whips a superb cross into the area with his left foot. Torres gets there ahead of Leno and glances the ball into the net off the far post.

KEY STAT

Arsenal have lost their opening three league games of the season for the first time since 1954-55.

Premier League 'No, no, no' - Ferdinand hints amid rumours of ex-United players persuading Ronaldo to reject City YESTERDAY AT 16:17