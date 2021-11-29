Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

The 63-year-old will take on a two-year consultancy thereafter.

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club," Rangnick said

The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Michael Carrick will remain in charge on a caretaker basis until Rangnick gets his work permit.

'Our number one candidate'

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching," said Manchester United football director John Murtough.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

United are believed to be keen on Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino as their next full-time boss, who becomes available at the end of the current season.

Rangnick has been manager of Leipzig on two short occasions, as well as being the director of football for the club there and at Austrian sister outfit RB Salzburg.

Rangnick is one of the architects of the modern style of football where clubs press from the front, something which has influenced compatriots such as Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhuttl and others.

While United are likely out of the running to win this year’s Premier League they are still in contention for the current Champions League.

