Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his job at Manchester United is safe despite their recent poor form.

United currently sit in sixth place after comprehensive defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool, and they have four defeats in their last six games in the Premier League.

Reports suggest United’s players are starting to lose faith in the Norwegian but there are few suggestions that the club’s hierarchy intend to ditch the manager, who took over from Jose Mourinho two years ago.

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend’ game with Watford on Saturday, Solskjaer said he was not concerned about his future.

When asked if he had spoken to his employers, he said: "Of course, I've been in contact and communicated with the club as I do all the time anyway.

"It's been a long international break but it's one that we've utilised to our benefit, we feel it's been a good response from the players and we're ready for the Watford game.

"We've been through periods like this before. Our away form, we've just gone 30-odd games and lost one. Last season we turned it around and went on a run of 20-odd games and one defeat, that's the kind of run we need to get back.

"This week we've prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven't been good enough. We can do better, should do better and it's down to performances on the day, human beings, sometimes you hit the post and it goes out, sometimes it goes in, that can affect the mood, atmosphere. We've got to focus on getting the start right."

However he is aware that results have been poor.

He continued: "We know the poor run of form puts ourselves under pressure but that pressure should be a joy, it should be something that makes us a better team and makes every player perform at their best level.

"The players, the staff, myself and the club, we are all working towards one goal and that's for this team to improve and get better results.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United walks out for the second half during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City Image credit: Getty Images

"They haven't had a change of mentality, that's the wrong way of saying it, they love playing football, winning. When we left each other 13 days ago, no one was happy when they left Old Trafford.

"But then there is another game, another game and another game, they enjoy the comp in their countries and this week, it's been a very determined and focused group.

"The fans are still supporting the team and the club. They've been through this period and backed this team through the rebuild.

"You know when you lose a game you're always disappointed and under pressure. We've communicated well and openly and honestly.

"There's one game now that matters but also there's what goes on after that. We're all refreshed, this week has been really good in training and we're ready for tomorrow.

"When we left for this international break it was a good time for us to refresh their minds, some players have stayed here, some have been allowed to go home to freshen up their minds, everyone has kept in touch with the staff and one of the things we've learnt over the last few years, my staff have been working really hard to get everyone ready.

"We've corrected a few things, put some things right. I'm sure we'll see a reaction and a good performance tomorrow."

