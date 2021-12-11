Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said that his team need more physical intensity after a 1-0 win against Norwich City - and heaped praise on goalkeeper David De Gea.

United struggled for rhythm for much of the game and had a 75th minute penalty earned and converted by Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for the three points.

However they also relied upon De Gea to save them from Norwich’s attacking efforts, particularly as they held onto their lead at Carrow Road.

Speaking after the match to BBC Sport, Rangick praised Norwich: "It was a very intense game, very physical. They played well, they didn’t play like a bottom team. We had some problems in the first 15 minutes.

"From the start we controlled the game but didn’t always have the best possible solutions. Defensively we did well, tactically in the first half we didn’t allow them to have too many shots or chances.”

He also said that he needed more intensity from his players, after praising their physical performances in the first two games after his arrival in England.

"At half-time I told the boys we needed to increase the speed and intensity of the game,” he explained. "The second half was a little bit better but at the end we were lucky to have a clean sheet and there were two or three clean sheets by David de Gea.

"It's another clean sheet but still a lot of work to do.

"The second half I was not at all happy with the amount of corners that we gave away, but we got the three points.

"We have conceded the highest amount of goals in the top ten. Now we have two clean sheets which is good but we still need to improve on that away, especially against physical teams or teams that attack high like Norwich did.

"It’s also a question of body language and physicality and this was one of the major issues that we could have done better."

