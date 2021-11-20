Manchester United have called an emergency board meeting in order to discuss the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

United captain Harry Maguire was sent off and the club conceded two injury time goals, turning a poor result into a disastrous one.

After losses to Manchester City and Liverpool in their recent run, but with a top four finish still possible, United appear set to ditch Solskjaer, according to The Times

One item on the agenda is Solskjaer’s compensation package, which will be part of the meeting due to start at 7pm.

The report also claims that the Glazer family, who own the controlling interest in United, will step up attempts to persuade former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take over at Old Trafford. They will offer a sizable wage in order to attract the Frenchman.

Zidane is reportedly learning English which would help him step into any role in the Premier League, and he is perhaps the most successful manager of the last decade after delivering a hat-trick of Champions League wins in Spain, amongst other trophies. His arrival may help United to convince midfielder Paul Pogba to sign fresh terms as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

