Manchester United have detected coronavirus cases in their squad and subsequently decided to cancel Saturday's pre-season friendly with Preston North End.

United said in a statement on Thursday that "a small number of suspected positive cases" had been identified following tests, forcing the affected individuals into isolation.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after United drew 2-2 with Premier League newcomers Brentford in a friendly in front of 20,000 fans at Old Trafford.

The friendly with Championship side Preston was due to be United's penultimate friendly but now they only have one fixture left, a home friendly against Everton on August 7, before the Premier League campaign starts.

"Maintaining COVID security is a priority for Manchester United," said the club's statement.

"Following routine testing of the first-team training group today (Thursday), we have identified a small number of suspected positive cases.

"This has led to those people isolating, pending further tests.

"As a precautionary measure based on COVID protocols, we have taken the difficult decision that we will not now be able to play the friendly match against Preston North End this Saturday (31 July).

"We regret the disruption to Preston North End and disappointment caused to fans.

"Any Manchester United supporters who have purchased tickets for the game will be automatically refunded.

"At this stage, we do not expect further disruption around our forthcoming matches, but we will continue to follow Premier League protocols in this regard."

