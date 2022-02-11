David De Gea feels that someone must have put a curse on Manchester United for them to have suffered so much in recent seasons.

Having been at the club since 2011, De Gea has been witness to a succession of ups and downs under a number of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013 after his 26-year tenure.

But despite being present for that length of time, the Spaniard revealed that he cannot put his finger on what is going wrong.

In an interview with El Pais, De Gea said: "I think someone has put a curse on us or something.

"The truth is I don't know what's going on, I really don't.

"People always ask me and we talk about it as team-mates and we just say 'we don't know what's happening'.

"We should have competed for more trophies, bigger titles, but I just don't know why this team doesn't function."

De Gea has been part of a United defence that has received a barrage of criticism this term, with an indicator being that the 31-year-old has had to make the most saves in the Premier League so far this term with 84, 13 ahead of next most Illan Meslier of Leeds.

He said: "I don't know if that's a good thing [the saves stat].

"Teams create a lot of chances against us. But that's what I'm here for: trying to stop goals, help the team however I can and this year things are going well in that regard.

"[Interim boss] Ralf Rangnick wants us to be intense, to always press and be on the front foot.

"We know we have to defend better and we're trying, but it's hard."

In Cristiano Ronaldo, De Gea at least feels that his squad have a totem that can drive improvements through the sheer force of his personality.

He said: "Even just seeing him walk through the door gives you a desire to show you're at his level.

"He works so hard and is very demanding of himself.

"I think he's a bit calmer than before, but he is a machine.

"That's good for all the lads to see, because it shows how you need to look after yourself to have many years at the top level."

