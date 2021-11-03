Manchester United have missed a trick not appointing Antonio Conte. They would have taken him if they were serious about making a change.

When someone like Conte is available, a club with aspirations can't miss out. The Italian has the best CV out there at the moment, and if you look at what he’s achieved at every club he's managed then you can see that Spurs have found a winner.

Yes, Conte comes with baggage, and you know some Tottenham players will be knocking on Daniel Levy’s door saying they are not happy with how he treats them. But Spurs fans won’t mind because they don’t want those players. Conte is going to clear up that dressing room and get rid of players who don’t want to work hard.

There’s not going to be a change of manager at Manchester United now, that ship has sailed. Unless there’s another complete collapse I can't see it happening. Now Conte has gone to Spurs, you look what’s out there in terms of managers and you could easily end up going down another wrong path. It would look like desperation.

MAN UTD CAN'T GO ON LIKE THIS

A fresh face on that bench might be the difference for Manchester United, another voice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ear, because I can't see how else they improve.

United can’t carry on like this. Defensively they are very, very poor. Harry Maguire was shocking in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta , and was at fault for their second goal.

It’s clear to anyone out there, whether you’re a United fan or a football fan, if you watch United you would turn around and say they’ve been saved by Cristiano Ronaldo. He was lucky to hit double figure touches on the ball, but when he scores two goals you can’t really complain.

Defensively United were awful and they are weak in midfield with and without the ball. The only guarantee is that Ronaldo will get you a late goal and Bruno Fernandes will create.

But even the frontline needs organising, it always looks like a shot in the dark. I don’t know what Jadon Sancho is doing in training to stop him from starting, but you don’t want to let a £73m investment sit around for so long.

PERFORMANCES MORE IMPORTANT THAN WINS

I think people are now coming to understand that wins are not enough.

Winning is important, but whether you’re Manchester United, Carlisle United or Hartlepool United, every player and every manager wants to go into a big game and feel good about they way they're playing.

Solskjaer has a great record against Pep Guardiola and maybe they'll get away with it again, but leagues are not won by beating Manchester City. They need performances.

They’ve been papering over the cracks all season, and people have been allowing it to happen. They’re just about getting away with it.

The reason Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 league titles is because it was never just about getting away with it.

