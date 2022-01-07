Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has reacted to reports of player unrest by saying he will speak to anyone he does not think is being professional.

Newspaper stories in the last two weeks have suggested that between 11 and 17 players are unhappy at Old Trafford and many could seek to leave in the summer, with Anthony Martial keen to leave this January and fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of United’s game with Aston Villa, the German hinted that some players were not committed.

"We have players with contracts expiring in the summer,” he began.

“We also have one or two more people who want to leave and are under contract. It's about the players dealing with that in a professional way, showing up in training, showing up, getting a chance to play. If this is not the case, the player, club, and agents need to discuss the situation. I cannot say to anyone else. I will address that to the players directly.

"I can only tell you about the squad. Obviously, I don't know about the atmosphere inside the club, the players, locker room, coaching staff, everybody was very disappointed after the game, the performance.”

Rangnick said that he regularly explains to players on the fringes of the squad why they do not play.

"This is not only an issue with a club like Manchester United,” he said.

When you have a big squad, in the last two games, we had most of the players available. We had an issue with three centre-backs missing out against Wolves but, in general, we had most of the players available apart from Paul Pogba.

"If you have that many players and only 10 [outfield] players can play and three [are] being substituted, then of course you have quite a number of players, in our case 12, 13, 14 players who don't play or are not even being in the squad.

"Those players are unhappy about the situation, it's obvious, clear. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing and that is an issue in our team and other clubs."

