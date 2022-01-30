Manchester United have said Mason Greenwood "will not return to training or play matches until further notice" after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

Video, images and an audio recording were published to Instagram on Sunday by the woman. They have since been deleted.

United's first statement said that they are monitoring the situation, but in a later release to the Associated Press they updated their stance.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have said it is "aware of images and videos circulating on social media".

The club said they "do not condone violence of any kind" in their original statement.

United are not due in action again until February 4 when they face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round.

Academy graduate Greenwood has six goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

