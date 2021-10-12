Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will miss the next few weeks after suffering a groin injury.

The France centre-half was forced off during the first half of his country's Nations League final win over Spain.

He is set to miss a busy month for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side that includes fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham and a Champions League tie against Atalanta at Old Trafford.

With Harry Maguire also on the injury list, Varane's absence will cause a major headache for the Manchester United manager who is set to be without both of his first-choice options in the heart of his defence.

"Raphael Varane suffered a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club," a statement from Manchester United read.

He will be out for a few weeks.

Maguire has been out with a calf injury and missed England's fixtures during the international break.

Victor Lindelof partnered Varane in Manchester United's two games before the club football hiatus.

Eric Bailly could return to the starting side in Varane's stead.

