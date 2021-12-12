Manchester United’s clash with Brentford on Tuesday is in doubt due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Omicron cases of the coronavirus are on the rise globally, with Tottenham's clash with Rennes in the Europa Conference League and Premier League meeting with Brighton postponed due to an outbreak at Spurs.

The Premier League has asked clubs to bring back their Covid safety protocols, but it has got into the United camp.

According to reports, Ralf Rangnick's United did not train on Sunday - albeit it would have been light duties after their win at Norwich on Saturday - due to the outbreak.

The issue is being monitored, but doubts have been cast on whether the trip to Brentford in the Premier League will take place.

Aston Villa chose to cancel Sunday's training session at Bodymoor Heath after a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the club.

According to the Athletic, Villa will train on Monday and their Premier League match at Norwich on Tuesday is expected to go ahead.

More to follow...

