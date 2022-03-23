Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag as they step up their search for a new manager.

The United hierarchy spoke to current Ajax boss ten Hag on Monday - holding reportedly "positive" talks - but it is not believed that makes him favourite for the role, rather that the hiring process is hotting up.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are other names that are said to be on the Old Trafford shortlist , with United interim boss Ralf Rangnick - who will take on a two-year consultancy role at the club from next season - playing his part in identifying his replacement, alongside executives Darren Fletcher and John Murtough.

According to Sky Sports, United were impressed with Ten Hag's "vision and philosophy" during their conversation.

Ten Hag's contract with Ajax runs until 2023, but strong relations between the two clubs - United legend Edwin van der Sar is CEO of the Dutch outfit - saw the 52-year-old given permission to speak to United.

The Red Devils are also understood to be keeping tabs on the turmoil at Chelsea, but their manager Thomas Tuchel appears committed to the role for the moment.

Whoever takes over as manager will face a mammoth task to turn United around from their current status as a listing juggernaut.

Reports of infighting have marred Rangnick's tenure , and there are questions everywhere you look about the balance and composition of the squad.

