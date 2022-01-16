Anthony Martial has refuted his Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick's claim that he didn't want to play in his side's fixture with Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Martial took to his Instagram to post the denial, which comes during a period of intense speculation about the 26-year-old's future at the club.

He wrote: "I will never refuse to play a match for Manchester United.

"I've been here seven years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans."

Rangnick had been asked about Martial's continuing absence from the side in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw, which saw the Villans come back from 2-0 down, with goals from Jacob Ramsey and debutant Philippe Coutinho.

"He [Martial] didn't want to be in the squad," Rangnick said.

"He would have been in the squad normally but he didn't want to and that was the reason why he didn't travel with us."

Martial had already been out of favour under Rangnick, and has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Barcelona and Sevilla in recent weeks.

The Frenchman is under contract until 2024, but this public contretemps looks set to push him closer to the Old Trafford exit as he looks to revive his stalling career.

