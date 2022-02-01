Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and sexual assault.

The 20-year-old forward, who is also an England international, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they have been granted more time to question Greenwood, after a first extension was given on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing and a force spokesman said a woman was being "offered specialist support".

Following the accusations made against Greenwood, United said that the player would not train with or play for the club until further notice.

Nike have also suspended their relationship with the footballer.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a spokesman said.

