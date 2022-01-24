Manchester United are to step up their search for a new, permanent manager in the coming weeks - according to reports.

The Athletic claims Paris Saint-German boss Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag of Ajax, Spain head coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetugui are all contenders to take the job.

Inteirm manager Ralf Rangnick is to move to a consultancy role at the end of the season, despite making some small progress since taking over following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report says United are concentrating their recruitment process on finding someone who has experience of working at major European clubs, rather than a less experienced manager.

Since taking charge, Rangnick has helped United move back into the Premier League's top four, losing just once - at home to Wolves at the beginning of January.

It is understood that United want to get the transfer window out of the way first, with doubts surrounding the future of Anthony Martial, before they turn their attention to a new boss.

Although Rangnick has said previously that he may put himself forward for the job longer term, it is assumed he will step down at the end of the season - and Pochettino is the favourite with bookmakers to take the reigns at Old Trafford.

