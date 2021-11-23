AC Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester United “talk too much about the past” after the Premier League club sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s departure was confirmed after the Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 away at relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic told The Guardian : "They talk too much about the past. When I went there, I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’

“But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”

The 40-year-old scored 29 goals in 53 appearances during a successful spell at Old Trafford, where he won the Europa League and the League Cup, before moving to MLS side LA Galaxy in 2019.

“I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are an amazing club and we won a couple of trophies,” he said.

Carrick reflects on 'sad day' of Solskjaer's departure

When asked whether the Premier League is overrated, the striker said: “The quality [of the Premier League] is overrated in a technical way.

“The Premier League has different qualities – the pace, the rhythm. You can be the best player in the world but if you cannot handle that pace and rhythm [you won’t succeed].

“In Spain, France, Italy, the technique is better. That’s why there are so many foreigners in the Premier League. They bring the technical [aspect].”

Former Man Utd midfielder Michael Carrick has stepped up to take charge at Old Trafford as caretaker-manager following Solskjaer’s exit, with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino the first-choice candidate to come in as a permanent replacement.

