Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he hopes his thigh injury is “not too bad” following reports he could miss the rest of 2021 with the problem.

The France international had to pull out of his country’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of the problem. He has not played since he was sent off in the 5-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool last month, and he is still serving a three-match ban.

“As you can see, I got a little injured, hopefully it’s not too bad,” Pogba said in a video he posted on Instagram.

“I’m going to probably do another scan in those days to see how bad it is. We’re here but we’re going to come back strong, you already know.

“We don’t lose faith, we don’t lose the positive vibe.

“Keep smiling, everything happens for a reason, we’re blessed still and we’re going to come back, and we keep it up. That’s how it is.

“Thank you again for the support, all love, god bless you all and we’re going to be back soon.”

Pogba, who jointly leads this season's Premier League assist standings with seven, is returning to United for his injury to be assessed and treated, but the club also concede he is unlikely to be back this month, at least.

