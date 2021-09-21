Marcos Alonso says he will no longer take the knee as he believes the anti-racism gesture is "losing a bit of strength".

Premier League players, staff and officials have been taking the knee since Summer 2020 to show their support for racial equality.

Over a year on from the gesture being undertaken before each game, the Chelsea defender says he will point to the 'no to racism' badge on his shirt instead.

"I am fully against racism and I'm against every type of discrimination," he told reporters after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

"I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries.

"I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody."

Asked whether his decision is politically motivated, he replied: "I don't know, I just prefer to do it this way. It's my way to do it, I think it's another way.

"And maybe I think it's losing a bit of strength the other way, so I just prefer to do it this way and to show I am fully supportive of fighting against racism."

Alonso's team-mates Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku have all suffered racist abuse in recent years, but the Spaniard says he has not spoken to them about changing his stance.

"No, we haven't talked about it," the 30-year-old added.

"We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven't talked about it.

"I don't think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing I just told you and I don't think there will be any problems.

"For now I prefer to point to the sleeve and that's what I will do."

