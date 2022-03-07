Marcus Rashford is considering his future at Manchester United after growing unhappy with a lack of game time under Ralf Rangnick.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that a source "close to the Manchester United forward" has told him the England international wants clarity over his future.

The 24-year-old, who has a contract with United until 2023 with the option to extend for a further year, has started just two of United's 11 Premier League matches.

He did, however, start in Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid and FA Cup ties against Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

On one occasion he was unavailable because of injury and was twice an unused substitute, including in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

Rashford has spent his entire career at United, but appears to have now fallen behind 19-year-old Anthony Elanga in the depth chart.

Rashford has not scored a goal for United since playing against West Ham on January 22 and only twice since the end of October.

Rangnick said on Friday that he hopes he can develop the England international to be more prolific in front of goal.

"Marcus has abundant talent, pace and physicality," he said.

"He has everything you need for a modern striker. I insist we will continue to be behind Marcus and with him to develop him.

"I will put all my energy in to help him to take the same pathway other players have done over the last three months."

Rangnick is in charge as interim boss until the end of the season before he takes on a two-year consultancy role. Rangnick says he has "an opinion" on who should be his long-term successor.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are frontrunners to take charge as head coach in the summer.

Manchester United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table on 47 points and a single point off fourth-placed Arsenal.

