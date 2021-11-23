Mauricio Pochettino insists he is “so happy” at Paris Saint-Germain amid strong speculation that he is set to take over at Manchester United.

Ad

Pochettino has only been with PSG since January, but, with his family still in London, he is reportedly not entirely happy in the French capital.

Premier League How would Man Utd play with Pochettino as manager? 2 HOURS AGO

Asked about the links with a move to Old Trafford ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, Pochettino said: “Regarding my situation, I am concentrated on football.

"I’m not a child. I’ve spent my whole life as a player and manager hearing rumours. I understand what happens, sometimes in a positive way, sometimes in a negative way.

“It’s not a distraction, you have to live with it, that’s football. We are concentrated. We’re going to give it our all to do as well as possible.

“We’re not here to talk about that. I respect my club, PSG. What the other club does, doesn’t concern me. I won’t comment on it because everything I say or don’t will be used. When I was at Espanyol, I said that I wanted to meet Sir Alex [Ferguson]. If I say it again, it will be taken out of context.

Pochettino: ‘Messi will not play for PSG against Bordeaux but will go to Argentina’

“I am happy in Paris. I love the club, I love the supporters. Being at PSG is magnificent. We are in the lead in Ligue 1 and we are facing Manchester City.

“I thought I was clear. I said I had a contract until 2023. This season and the next. I’m happy at PSG, that’s a fact.”

PSG are second in Group A, one point behind Manchester City. They could qualify for the last 16 with a draw or even a defeat on Wednesday depending on the other result in the group.

"The priority is to win and to qualify," added Pochettino. "It's a real challenge for us, to come here and face this team."

PSG won the reverse fixture 2-0 in September, helped by Lionel Messi's first goal for the club since joining from Barcelona in the summer.

Champions League Guardiola backs 'excellent manager' Pochettino amid Man Utd links 3 HOURS AGO