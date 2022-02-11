Mauricio Pochettino will attempt to bring Harry Kane to Manchester United if he is appointed the club's next manager, according to a report.

United's search for a new boss is hotting up , with Ralf Rangnick's interim role due to come to an end in the summer as he steps back into a consultancy position.

Current Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino is understood to be close to the head of the queue thanks to the impressive body of work he put together at Tottenham, and the progressive style of play he would bring.

And though United have been unsuccessful in previous attempts to bring Kane to the north-west, the report in the Telegraph suggests that with Pochettino at the helm they would hold altogether more clout in Kane's mind, who developed so much under the Argentine at Spurs.

It's a time of huge flux at Old Trafford, with the new manager hunt having the potential to impact the playing squad in various ways.

And the uncertainty is having an effect on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly planning talks with his agent Jorge Mendes when he travels back to Portugal in late March for his national side's World Cup qualifier with Turkey.

Ronaldo is without a goal in five games - almost unheard of for the 37-year-old - and his relationship with Rangnick is a brittle one, with Ronaldo making it clear he doesn't want the German to be in contention to take over as permanent boss.

Indeed Ronaldo is not the only one to not be persuaded on the German's methods, with other squad members claiming that Rangnick's drills are old-fashioned and that he regularly delegates sessions to assistant manager Chris Armas, who has been likened by the players to Ted Lasso, the fictional coach from the popular Apple+ comedy.

Ronaldo is also concerned about the collective direction of travel of the club, given the FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough and their continued failure to challenge for the Premier League title, which could even see them miss out on the Champions League spots.

United's ability to prise Pochettino from PSG is no foregone conclusion, and as a result there are other names on their managerial shortlist.

Among those feature Erik Ten Hag and Luis Enrique, with the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Roberto Mancini also linked with the role in recent weeks.

