A medical emergency during the half-time interval of the Premier League match between Southampton and Leicester saw a delay of 15 minutes.
The away side released a statement on social media during the half-time interval of the clash saying that there had been a medical emergency.
After approximately 15 minutes the fan was stretchered out of the stadium by paramedics and the second half would resume with the hosts leading 2-1.
It was the second incident of a medical emergency at a Premier League match on Tuesday after Chelsea's clash with Watford was paused while a fan received treatment.
