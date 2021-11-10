Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will leave the role at the end of his contract in 2022.

Edwards joined Liverpool in November 2011 and has been praised for his work in the transfer market and contract negotiations over the last decade.

Ad

He will be replaced by deputy sporting director Julian Ward.

Football Parker: Forget goals and assists, TAA needs to learn how to defend YESTERDAY AT 12:31

“I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a maximum of 10 years,” Edwards said in a statement.

“I’ve loved working here, but I am a big believer in change. I think it’s good for the individual and, in a work setting, good for the employer too. Over my time here we have changed so many things (hopefully for the better) but someone new brings a different perspective, new ideas and can hopefully build on (or change) the things that have been put in place beforehand.

“That’s how I believe businesses/football clubs stay ahead; you need to evolve and at the heart of this kind of process is always people. That evolution has always been central to Liverpool’s history and I hope that this is one thing that doesn’t change.”

Edwards has been linked with a move to Newcastle to join up with new manager Eddie Howe, but the Athletic report that move is unlikely to happen.

One of Ward’s first tasks could be trying to resolve Mohamed Salah’s future. Salah, 29, is under contract until 2023 with negotiations over a new deal reportedly ongoing.

“Julian has been building up the skill set for this role for many years,” said Edwards. “Last year, he took on the role of assistant sporting director and over the past 12 months he has been introduced to other facets of the role that are vital to its success. I believe he is ideal for the role.

“Over the coming season I will continue to support him as we complete the leadership transition.”

Premier League Rodgers favourite for United job, but could wait for City - Inside Football YESTERDAY AT 10:43