Mikel Arteta will miss Arsenal’s match with Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19.
"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," an Arsenal statement read.
It is the second time the Spaniard has caught the virus. He was part of the initial wave of infections in March 2020, which led to the Premier League being postponed for three months and matches taking place behind closed doors.
City are the runaway leaders in the Premier League while Arsenal are on a run of five straight victories in all competitions and sit fourth in the table.
The Gunners have not taken a point off City in the league since 2017, when Arteta was in the City dugout as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.
Arsenal were scheduled to face Wolves on Tuesday but the match was postponed due to Covid cases and injuries in Bruno Lage's squad. Some 16 matches have already been called off this season due to Covid.
