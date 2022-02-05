Former England international Jack Wilshere has ruled out a return to Arsenal, claiming manager Mikel Arteta is not interested in such a move.

Wilshere, 30, has been training with Arsenal recently and even travelled to Dubai last week to take part in the team's winter camp.

Ad

However, it appears Wilshere will not be offered a contract at the club where he made 198 appearances before joining West Ham in 2018.

Football Football is at breaking point - The Warm-Up 05/01/2022 AT 07:52

He has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth last summer.

When asked by talkSPORT why he had not been added to Arsenal's squad, Wilshere said: "Because the manager doesn't want me to. Well, I don't think he does."

Wilshere admitted he would "love" to rejoin Arsenal, but added: "I am not in control."

He then went on to admit that he has been in contact with a number of clubs about a potential move, although none are thought to be in England.

Last month, Arteta appeared to pour cold water on any potential for a return to Arsenal when he said: "I think I was very clear with the situation with Jack and the role he was going to have; we will continue in the same way."

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest, Arsenal's first game following their winter break is a trip to Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Transfers Haidara and McGinn lined up as Pogba and Lingard replacements - Paper Round 04/12/2021 AT 23:04