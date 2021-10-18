Mikel Arteta said Arsenal "threw it away" after they let an early lead slip and then snatched a 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Monday in the Premier League.

Arsenal were trailing until the 94th minute at the Emirates when substitute Alexandre Lacazette struck to rescue a point.

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised his team for their strong start but was disappointed with how the game got away from them after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early strike.

Premier League ‘He was remarkable’ - Arteta ahead of Vieira’s return to Arsenal 14/10/2021 AT 15:45

"We started the game very well, very dominant, really sharp. A lot of moments and threats,” he said.

"After the goal we didn't manage the game well enough. We didn't have composure or control. The game was stretched. You have uncertainty, you have to defend deep.

"We started better in the second half. We had more control then we gave the ball away two times for the two goals.”

Despite his ennui at the result, Arteta was pleased with the contribution from his substitutes.

"The subs were terrific. The team never gave up. We had chances to score more,” he said.

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring for Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

"We took the goal the wrong way. They were having problems and we didn't manage that well enough. It [the dip in performance] was for a long period which is worrying. We gave cheap goals away.

"In the first half we lost the ball in difficult areas with simple passes.

"Alexandre Lacazette came on and made two or three positive actions. He lifted the players. You had the sense we would score. The most positive thing is we kept going. They kept believing until the end. That's how we managed to get a point.

"I am disappointed with the result. We threw it away. When you score late in a game you always have to take the point. Much better than losing."

'It says everything when your best player is De Gea' - Solskjaer

Lacazette, speaking to Sky Sports, believes his late goal showed the side’s resilience.

"At the end we could draw. The main thing was to avoid the loss. We wanted to win, we started well but then stopped playing. I think this is something we have to work on in the future,” he said.

"It was my first goal of the season. I know I need to work hard to get some minutes and I try to enjoy as much as I can when I am on the pitch.

"He [Mikel Arteta] told us when we play well the fans are with us. This is what I tried to bring. When the fans are with us it gives us players energy. We need to give them what they want.

"We showed we have character. Even when we are down we don't give up."

Liga Bellerin prefers Betis stay over returning to Arsenal 12/10/2021 AT 13:51