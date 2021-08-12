As his team gets ready to kick off the new Premier League season at Brentford on Friday night, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he had no say on whether to let cameras film their every move over the course of the campaign.

Amazon's 'All or Nothing' series is switching from Tottenham to their north London rivals, giving viewers an insight on what life is like at a top flight club.

It has not always been straight forward behind the scenes at Arsenal in recent years, meaning it is almost certainly going to be good value (but it is going to be tough to top the Jose Mourinho show). Although Arteta was part of it before, while he was assistant at Manchester City, he was not involved in signing off the project this time.

"No. It's a decision made by the club, in the best possible interests of the football club. We need to help as much as possible," he said.

I experienced that a few years ago when I was at Man City. We are going to help as much as possible, for everybody to see what this club means and how things are done at the football club, be as transparent as we can to show the values, integrity, passions and where we are trying to drive this football club.

"Hopefully it is a perfect year to show that. We need to make it happen. It is down to us to try to produce the best piece that we can, so everybody can feel part of what we do and our fans can be proud of what we do."

Friday's game sees the return of almost full capacity stadiums at Premier League fixtures for the first time since March last year, when the UK introduced its first coronavirus lockdown.

Arteta hopes supporters will push them to greater heights, having finished eighth in the past two seasons, far below where their fans expect them to be.

"With them we will be much stronger because we don't have the capacity in other areas to compete with other teams.

"Certainly we have a big advantage with our club with the fans that we have. I'm sorry but we can't miss that one because it's too big a piece of the cake and that is relevant."

