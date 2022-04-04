Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his team owed their fans an apology after losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Gunners travelled to Selhurst Park to take on a side managed by their former midfielder Patrick Vieira, and despite their recent good form they were well beaten, putting in an underwhelming display.

The defeat leaves them in fifth place, level on points with Tottenham one place above them, though they have a game in hand.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arsenal boss Arteta paid tribute to the opposition but criticised his own team’s performance.

“Congratulations to Palace for the game that they played,” he said. “I think we made it impossible for ourselves, the way we competed. We talked about that before the game.

“First, second ball you have to go for and then you have to earn the right to play. And when we earned it a little bit, we were really poor, not consistent on the ball, and at that level it’s just unacceptable.

“We have to accept we were not at our level and apologise to our fans and take the challenge now.”

