Nemanja Matic has confirmed his departure from Manchester United at the end of the season, closing a chapter on his five-year stay at Old Trafford.

The Serbian announced the news on Instagram ahead of what looks like a big summer clear-out the club with Erik ten Hag expected to take the reins as their new permanent manager.

He said on Instagram: "After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support. I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible."

Matic looks set to leave the club despite having a year left on his current contract, which expires in June 2023.

He has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, and captained the side in a 1-1 Champions League draw with BSC Young Boys.

The 33-year-old arrived at United from Chelsea in July 2017 for a fee in the region of £40million, where he was reunited with then-boss Jose Mourinho.

Despite achieving a respectable second-place finish in his first season at the club, silverware has ultimately alluded Matic at Old Trafford.

He was unable to add to the two Premier League titles, FA Cup and League Cup that he won during his more successful spell in west London.

The closest he came to a trophy in Manchester was in the Europa League, as he was an unused substitute in the defeat to Villarreal in last year’s final.

Matic has made a total of 183 appearances for United at the time of writing, scoring four goals. The most recent of which came against Manchester City in a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg in January 2020.

