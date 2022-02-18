Eddie Howe has said that Kieran Trippier’s foot injury is a “big blow” for Newcastle, admitting that he doesn’t know how long the England international will be on the sidelines.

After signing from Atletico Madrid for around £12m in January and impressing in his first few games for Howe’s side, Trippier broke one of his metatarsal bones in their 1-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend.

Having scored what turned out to be the winner in the first half – thrashing in a free kick from the edge of the area to make it two goals in as many matches – Trippier was forced to make way for Emil Krafth shortly after the restart.

Newcastle released a statement the following day which read: “Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

“Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.”

Having undergone foot surgery this week, Trippier could now face an extended spell of rehabilitation. Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s trip to West Ham this weekend, Howe confirmed that Trippier’s operation “went well” but also left open the possibility that he could be out for the rest of the campaign.

“[The success of the operation] was good news, but I don’t know how long he’s going to be out,” he said.

“We hope to have him back before the end of the season. But it’s obviously a significant injury, which is a big blow to us because he was performing so well. We’re going to have to see how his early rehab goes.”

Having won their last three Premier League games on the bounce, Newcastle are now 17th and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, given that Trippier has been one of their best players in recent weeks, his enforced absence is a serious setback.

“Sadly, we’re going to miss his leadership skills on the pitch and everything that he was delivering for us,” Howe added.

“He’s scored two goals in the last two games which have been defining moments for us, but we’re confident we have enough quality in the squad to cover [for him].”

