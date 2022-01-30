Newcastle United have officially confirmed the signing of exciting Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 24-year-old joins Eddie Howe's side from Lyon on a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee and will wear the shirt number 39 - the number of the taxi once driven by his father.

Ad

Guimaraes has three caps for Brazil and as he is currently on international duty, he will complete his medical in his homeland ahead of travelling to Newcastle next week.

Transfers Five transfer deals still to do - Lingard, Aubameyang, Zakaria, Carlos and Diaz 28/01/2022 AT 15:58

Howe told the official Newcastle website: "Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him.

"He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty."

The deal is believed to be in the region of £35 million, rising to over £6 million in potential add-ons.

He is Newcastle's third signing of the transfer window, following Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Guimarares joins with Newcastle 18th in the Premier League, with just two wins from 21 games.

Premier League After Martial's exit, Manchester United need to continue their clearout 27/01/2022 AT 15:00