The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham at St James' Park had to be paused as a result of a medical emergency in the stands.

The first half had be brought to an abrupt halt ahead of seven scheduled minutes of stoppage time after an emergency was flagged in the crowd. The stadium announcer later said the players would return to finish the half.

Paramedics from both sides rushed to attend to someone in the crowd as the players were taken off the pitch and into the dressing rooms.

Premier League Spurs duo available to face Newcastle after coronavirus tests declared false positives 2 HOURS AGO

The incident occurred with four minutes plus stoppage time still to be played, but the first half was eventually allowed to resume.

A statement on the official Newcastle United Twitter feed read: "The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital. Our thoughts are with them."

Players take a break at the side of the pitch after a medical emergency in the crowd stops play shortly before half time during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park Image credit: Getty Images

It was a very significant day for the hosts, with new ownership following Mike Ashley's sale of the club.

Callum Wilson had given the Magpies the lead in just the second minute, only for Tottenham to totally turn the first half around through goals from Tanguy N'Dombele and Harry Kane.

Upon the resumption, the visitors added a third goal with Son Heung-min on hand to turn the ball home following an assist from Kane.

Premier League Bruce the 'fall guy' amid Newcastle takeover, says manager's son 3 HOURS AGO