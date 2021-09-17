Allan Saint-Maximin equaliser cancelled out Raphinha’s opener in a thrilling 1-1 draw between Newcastle and Leeds at St James’ Park.

Raphina gave the visitors the lead with a cross that dumbfounded Karl Darlow before finding the corner, but Newcastle levelled on the stroke of half-time as Saint-Maximin’s rifled effort hit the back of the net.

The Frenchman almost doubled his tally when another powerful shot was saved brilliantly by Illan Meslier, but the two tiring sides struggled to create clear chances in the second period.

The result means Steve Bruce and Marcelo Bielsa remain winless so far this season, with both sides languishing dangerously close to the foot of the table.

Leeds were typically electric from the off and forced Newcastle deep inside their own half, with Patrick Bamford and Raphinha seeing plenty of the ball.

And it was the Brazilian who broke the deadlock when his cross was dummied by Rodrigo, wrong footing Darlow and finding the net.

Leeds pushed for a second but Newcastle looked dangerous on the counter through the brilliant Saint-Maximin and were unlucky not to equaliser when Meslier pulled off a brilliant save to deny Joelinton.

Despite their lack of possession, the hosts threatened again as Matt Ritchie struck the post, and they finally had their equaliser as Saint-Maximin dummied his way into space on the edge of the box before lashing past Meslier.

Saint-Maximin almost had another in the second half but his powerful effort was saved by the fingertips of Meslier. And at the other end, the near-anonymous Patrick Bamford almost notched but his low shot was straight down the throat of a grateful Darlow.

With both sides tiring, a draw looked a fair result following a chaotic match where either side could have taken three points.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAINT-MAXIMIN

Allan Saint-Maximin was at his scintillating best as he almost single-handedly dragged Newcastle to three points. He was a constant menace all night despite playing largely on his own up front, with the Newcastle forward line either absent or unable to keep up with his rapid counter-attacks. Scored a great goal and was denied a second only by some great goalkeeping.

TALKING POINT - Bielsa and Bruce remain winless

Newcastle and Leeds remain dangerously close to the foot of the table after sharing the points tonight.

Leeds´ relentless pressing is not reaping the same rewards as last season while Newcastle look blunt up front, and may remain so until the return of Callum Wilson.

Of course, it´s early days, but both sides have cause for concerns as they approach October without a win.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Darlow 8, Manquillo 7, Hayden 6, Lascelles 7,Clark 6, Ritchie 7, S. Longstaff 6, Willock 6, Almiron 6, Joelinton 5, Saint-Maximin 8. Subs. Fraser 5, Krafth 6,

Leeds: Meslier 8, Ayling 7, Cooper 7, Firpo 6, Dallas 6, Phillips 7, Klich 6, James 5, Raphinha 8, Rodrigo 4, Bamford 5. Subs. Roberts 5, Summerville 6, Shackleton n/a

KEY MOMENTS

13´ - GOAL! NEWCASTLE 0 LEEDS 1 (Raphinha). What a goal! Raphinha whips a brilliant ball into the box and Rodrigo completely dumbfounds the keeper by missing his flick, leaving the ball to fly into the corner of the net. An accidental dummy that has paid off and Raphinha wheels off to celebrate.

44´ - GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1 LEEDS 1 (Saint-Maximin). Brilliant! Joelinton is down the left and picks out Saint-Maximin in the middle outside the box. The Frenchman dummies his way past three Leeds defenders before finally pulling the trigger, rifling the ball into the corner past Meslier.

45+4´ - CHAOS! Wow. Leads counter and first Raphinha is one on one with the keeper, taking too long before whacking a shot right at Darlow. Then, Junior has the same opportunity on the other side of the goal, but skies his effort a million miles over. Hugh waste. Leeds should be back ahead.

60´ - WHAT A SAVE! Saint-Maximin should have a second! His first effort is blocked and falls kindly back to the forward whose belting effort is tipped wide by Meslier.

KEY STAT

