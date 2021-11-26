Marcus Rashford says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves huge respect from his team-mates and supporters for his Manchester United tenure.

Solskjaer was hired by United initially on an interim basis in December 2018 before being handed the full-time position in March 2019.

Ad

He was sacked last Sunday after a disappointing run of results, compounded by a 4-1 loss to Watford, with United down in eighth in the Premier League table. Interim boss Michael Carrick is set to lead United out against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Premier League Klopp on Rangnick: ‘Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England' AN HOUR AGO

Rashford believes Solskjaer should not be disrespected by the club's supporters and that the United players have to shoulder responsibility for his departure.

"Ole is Manchester United at heart, nobody could ever say that he is not," he told BBC Sport

"For me, the respect that he deserves is huge, not just from us [the players], but the fans as well. I mention when Bruno [Fernandes] was on the pitch, telling the fans it is not just him [Solskjaer], it's all of us... that's important as well.

"I feel like fans, sometimes, blame the manager. The manager can't play for us. He can set us up in the best way that he thinks possible and our job is to do those instructions and do what we're good at as well, and try and win games.

"It didn't happen for us in that game but it is not right to blame the manager.

"I was in the tunnel at the time and I was happy when I saw online that Bruno had done that because it sends a message that even though things weren't going well for us and for Ole, we still respected him. Respect is a big thing and it goes a long way.

Ole will never lose my respect.

Former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to take charge of United on a six-month deal ahead of United's Premier League match against Arsenal next Thursday.

Premier League Rangnick ‘absolutely does not care about football’ - ex-Lokomotiv president 3 HOURS AGO