Marcus Rashford is making good progress from his shoulder operation and is closing in on a return to full training with Manchester United.

The forward elected to go under the surgeon’s knife following England’s run to the final of Euro 2020.

Rashford had been carrying the shoulder problem for the majority of last season, and felt surgery was a better option than a period of rest.

The surgery passed off without a hitch, and Rashford has been working on a tailored rehabilitation programme.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update, saying Rashford and fellow injury absentee Alex Telles are making good progress.

“Working hard,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website of Rashford and Telles. “They're not too far away from joining the team training.”

Amad Diallo was expected to leave United on loan in the summer transfer window, but an injury prevented that from happening.

The Ivory Coast international is a month away from fitness, but will get the chance to press for a first-team place between his return date and January.

“Still injured, still out for about a month,” Solskjaer said of Amad. “So maybe after the next international break he will be available for us which is great for us.

“It was bad timing for him to get that injury but he's working really hard and the kid is going to be a good one.”

Dean Henderson struggled with the after-effects of Covid-19 but is back in full training, while Phil Jones is closing in on a return to full fitness.

United return to action following the international break with a home game against Newcastle on Saturday.

