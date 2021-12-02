Following his brief spell as Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick has announced he will leave the club after the 3-2 win over Arsenal

Carrick stepped in following the departure of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and said after his second win from three matches that he would depart Old Trafford ahead of Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim boss.

Ad

The former Spurs midfielder joined United in 2006, winning the Premier League and Champions League amongst other honours.

Premier League 'I am not worried about Kane' – Conte defends striker after Brentford win 2 HOURS AGO

Following his retirement, he joined Jose Mourinho’s United coaching team before being kept on by Solskjaer.

“My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career,” he began.

“When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

"However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club.

"I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff. Working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

"I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf [Rangnick], the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”

Carrick reflects on 'sad day' of Solskjaer's departure

Bruno Fernandes, who scored the home side’s equaliser just before half time, spoke to Amazon after the game.

"Every win is important,” he said. “It's been hard for us. Today we got a great win. We can be satisfied because we beat Arsenal. Next game is coming quick so we have to be ready."

The Portuguese midfielder was unsure about how the match should have proceeded after the controversial opener for Emile Smith Rowe, saying: "I don't know. Normally when the keeper goes down we should stop the game but mistakes happen. Players make mistakes. I don't know if it is from the referee. If that is a mistake from the referee, that can happen."

Full of praise for club and country teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes described him as, "Incredible. We all know he is improving game by game, year by year. He wants to keep being the best and that's what he did. He knows how to self-motivate."

Fernandes was also looking forward to the arrival of new manager Rangnick now he has a work permit to start at the club.

"I think he'll come tomorrow. Now is a new beginning and a new start. Every game is a new beginning and a new start," he said.

Of the outgoing manager, he was full of praise.

"He can be a really top manager in the future if he gets the chance. He knows how to speak, he knows a lot about football,” he claimed.

Premier League Controversy as Smith Rowe scores with De Gea injured on floor 4 HOURS AGO