Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Harry Kane returned to training today, whilst Pep Guardiola refused to speak about a potential move for the striker.

Nuno’s Spurs host Guardiola’s Manchester City on Sunday in their opening Premier League fixture, with Kane’s future still in the balance.

City’s long running links to the English forward intensified when the forward did not report to the Hotspur Way training ground for pre-season tests earlier this month, though Kane insisted this was ‘planned’.

“He joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk”, Nuno confirmed in his press conference.

Of course it is a private conversation, but everything is OK. He is preparing himself. We still have the session of tomorrow to decide. We have to think and we have tomorrow to make the decision.

Asked about the forward’s frame of mind ahead a potential start against a team that has publicly courted, Nuno replied: “I don't have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

“It's such a huge club, it's such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here."

Questions surrounding Kane’s future similarly peppered Guardiola’s news conference, as the Spaniard prepares his defence of the Premier League title.

Despite publicly admitting the club’s interest in signing the “exceptional” Englishman last week, today Guardiola shut down any discussion over a move for the forward.

“I answered this question the previous conference”, Guardiola said.

He is a player from Tottenham, I'm not going to talk about him. I made an exception last time, normally I don't talk about transfers. That's all.

Speaking last week, days after the British record signing of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for a reported £100 million fee, Guardiola had said of Kane: “He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished.

“I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham.

It is different to Jack. He had the release [clause] and Jack is different. Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, nothing more to say.

On Grealish, Guardiola today emphasised the need for patience as the 25-year-old settles in.

The midfielder made his debut in Sky Blue in Manchester City’s 1-0 Community Shield defeat to Leicester last weekend.

“Every player needs time to get to his best,” Guardiola said.

“Yesterday was the first day when we were all together except Phil [Foden] because he is injured but he was in the locker room with us.

In two days we start the Premier League. We need time. Every pre-season is like this. We decided some players can come back player because they need rest after a tough season. The way they behave so far is exceptional.

City will be looking to win a record breaking fifth consecutive EFL Cup on top of their bid to retain the title, but will not be defending the Champions League, having fallen at the final hurdle to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

A Kai Havertz goal ended City’s dreams of a first Champions League title in Porto in May, but Guardiola says he has only fond memories of the previous campaign.

“It was an exceptional season, one of the best I have experienced in my life. It was very good,” he said.

“I congratulate the team one what we did last season. It will be in our memories forever."

