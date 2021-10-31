Spurs could sack Nuno Espirito Santo after losing 3-0 at home to Manchester United, according to a report, which claims talks are taking place on Sunday over whether to make an immediate change.

Nuno’s side have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses, with Saturday's defeat following a 1-0 loss to London rivals West Ham United last weekend.

Ad

Fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were clearly frustrated with some of the Portuguese’s decisions, as fans booed when Lucas Moura was hooked in the 52nd minute and replaced with Steven Bergwijn, followed by chants of "you don’t know what you’re doing".

Premier League Opinion: Solskjaer can save his job by becoming Conte copycat 2 HOURS AGO

The Telegraph report that chairman Daniel Levy was "furious" after the defeat and was discussing Nuno's future on Sunday.

When questioned post-match about his future, Nuno said: “I am only thinking about the next game and the next training session. There are no words that will solve the situation.

“When they [the fans] don’t see the team play the way they expect they are going to boo. I believe the players are better than that and it’s up to us to change the mood.”

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the table, but will drop to ninth on Monday night when Wolves host Everton.

They’re back in action on Thursday night when they play Vitesse in the Europa Conference league, before facing a tough test against Everton at Goodison Park in their final Premier League game before the November international break.

Tottenham last tasted Premier League success when they beat Newcastle United 3-2 at St. James’ Park in the Magpies first game under new ownership.

Premier League Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford give under-fire Solskjaer vital win over toothless Tottenham YESTERDAY AT 15:29