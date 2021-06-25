Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate to become the new head coach of Tottenham, according to reports.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's new director of football, is said to have a good relationship with Nuno's agent Jorge Mendes.

Nuno left Wolves at the end of the 2020/21 campaign after four seasons by mutual consent and has been linked to the managerial vacancies at Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 47-year-old held talks with Palace, but negotiations broke down as the south London club pursued Lucien Favre instead, who has decided against signing a three-year contract at the last minute.

Nuno achieved promotion to the Premier League with Wolves and secured seventh-placed finishes in his first two seasons in England's top flight. Wolves finished last season in 13th.

Spurs are also said to be interested in talking to former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to see if he would like the opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

The 57-year-old has not managed a club since he was sacked by Barcelona in January last year.

